A service to celebrate the life of Shirley Ann Zamora of Onancock will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church on Monday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Charlene Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Shirley’s life with a monetary donation, or the gift of your time, to your charity of choice. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneral homes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.