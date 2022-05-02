Sheryl Brown Lewis, 66, of Temperanceville, wife of the late Kenneth Parker Lewis, passed away on April 28, 2022.

Born on January 10, 1956 in Chincoteague, she was the daughter of the late Preston P. Brown and Mildred Young Schiedt. Sheryl owned and operated her own floral shop on Chincoteague, the Island Florist. She also retired from NASA and was a member of the True Believers in Christ Jesus Church. An animal lover, she absolutely adored her dog, Liam. She enjoyed sewing, making journals, the beach, and flowers. A kind and sweet person, Sheryl especially enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Sheryl is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Rebecca Flores of Pocomoke, MD and Emily Lewis Coll of Temperanceville; and grandchildren, Justin Tyler Goleman, Kayla Nicole Warner, Christopher Joseph Warner, Isabella Scarlett Coll, Isaiah Preston Coll, and Gavin Parker Coll.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Brown Windsor.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 3:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

