Ronald Gary Dimsey, 69, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Vienna, VA, he was the son of the late Calvin Julian Dimsey and the late Jane Dimsey Sturgis. He was a retired Auto Body Shop Manager.

He is survived by two brothers, Calvin J. Dimsey II of Exmore, and Richard Dimsey and his wife, Judy, of Sterling, VA; a sister, Jeanne F. Shadoan and her husband, Michael, of Centerville, VA; three nephews, Rick Dimsey, Jr., Eric Dimsey, and Frank D. Pelli; and two nieces, Ashley Pelli and Hailey Shadoan. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Jack Sturgis, and sister, Cynthia Dimsey Pelli.

Family will join friends Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6:00PM to 7:30PM at Doughty Funeral Home to celebrate Ronald’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

