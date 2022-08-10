Rebecca Jane Starr, of Onancock, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore. Jane was born to Harry E. Shelley and Margaret E. (Siemon) and was one of six children. She grew up on Corbett Road in Monkton, MD on a farm.

Jane graduated from Towson Teacher’s College and became an elementary school teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools. While her children were in school, she taught at Sparks Elementary, and the family then moved to Cape May, NJ where she taught at Cape May Elementary School. Jane spent these years raising her family…boating, fishing, surf fishing, and an occasional ski trip.

Once she retired and relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she enjoyed playing bridge and golf. Jane took up golf in her retirement and enjoyed competing in local tournaments. She was an active member of Onancock Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Jane was a dear friend, caring sister, beloved mother, grandmother, and child of God. She has gone home to be with her Lord.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Meeker Starr of Cape Charles, VA; son, Todd Marshall Starr; granddaughter, Katherine Starr Wendell of Cape Charles; great-grandson, James Miller; and nine nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Michelle Thomas; granddaughters, Maggan Seamans and Ashley Seamans Miller; siblings, Alice Shelley, Clara Mae Shelley, John Shelley, Joshua Shelley, and Ruth Shelley Knight; former husband, George Herbert Meeker Starr; and her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at Cape Charles Baptist Church on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Russell Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the charity of your choice, in memory of Jane.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

