Pamela Custis Stone, 63, wife of Tommy Stone and a resident of Hilliard, OH passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her childhood home in Craddockville, VA. A native of Craddockville, she was the daughter of the late Russell Spencer Custis, Sr. and the late Doris Mae Campbell Custis. Pam was a longtime employee of Nationwide Insurance Company as a Compensation Manager and a member of Hilliard United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister Lynn C. Schwendeman and her husband, Artie, of Melfa, VA; a brother Russ S. Custis and his wife, Angie, of Craddockville; nieces and nephews, Joey Schwendeman, Tracy Lunn and her husband, Donnie and Heather Custis; and a brother-in-law, Fred Stone of Woodstock, GA.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor James Canody officiating. Interment will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery, 6700 Emmaus Church Road, Providence Forge, VA. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeway Academy, 1350 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus, OH 43209 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Attn: Development Dept., 711 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.