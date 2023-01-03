Nancy Viohl Richardson, 85, wife of the late Bruce Richardson and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away peacefully at her home, Mill Creek Farm, on December 5, 2022. Nancy was born on February 22, 1937 in Wilmington, DE, to the late Romus Viohl and the late Dorothea Culver Viohl. Her family moved to Capeville when she was young. Nancy spent most of her life in Capeville, making a home with her husband, Bruce, on Mill Creek Farm.

After graduating from Northampton High School, she received her RN from Wilmington General Hospital nursing school and served her community as a beloved school nurse for many years. She initiated several innovative programs, including a dental clinic that is still serving children today. She demonstrated her commitment to the health and education of Northampton County Public School students and was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Nancy always had the right medicine for the moment, whether it was good food, a warm hug, or a listening ear. She embraced her silly side, bringing joy to those around her, and was often the first person on the dance floor. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. To know Nancy was to be genuinely loved and treated like family, as she adopted many others as her own.

A woman of deep faith, she greeted the sunrises over Mockhorn Island, saying hello and thanking God for the gift of another day. As a life-long member of Capeville United Methodist Church, Nancy shared her exuberant spirit with the community through leadership of the Vacation Bible School program, Christmas pageants, Sunday school, and service on various committees.

She was a lover of life, who deeply cared for her family and community, and remained humorous and spirited even in her final days.

She is survived by two sons, Bruce Richardson, Jr. and his fiancé, Lisa Brasch, and Chris Richardson; a daughter, Eve Carstens and her husband, Johnny; sister, Tita Lewis; brother, Donald Viohl and his wife, PJ Facciolo; grandchildren, Nathan Richardson and his wife, Shana, Elizabeth Richardson, Samuel Richardson, and Will Carstens ; great grandchild, Shawn Richardson; companion, George Elliott; and beloved family dog, Gus. In addition to her parents and first husband, Nancy was predeceased by her second husband, E.C. “Sambo” Downes.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care Nancy received from her doctors, nurses, and caregivers, including Pat Richardson, Dr. David Jones and Dr. Lloyd Kellam.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 07, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Capeville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H.H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.