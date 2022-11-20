A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nancy Lee Bull Ashby of Onancock will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. A reception will follow the service. The family will gather for private interment at the Belle Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ashby’s memory may be made to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 28, Onancock, VA 23417, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, or Market Street UMC, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home