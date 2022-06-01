Funeral services for Ms. Janie Miller of Portsmouth, Va., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at St. John’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Atlantic, Va.

Services are entrusted by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.

More information is available at BennieSmithFuneralHomes.com.

