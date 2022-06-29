Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Trader, also known as” Ginn” of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Percell Widgeon officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Mr. Tyrone Cephas
May 26, 2021
Mr. James A. White
June 20, 2018
Christopher Jackson
June 16, 2021
Mr. A.J. Kellam formerly of Quinby
September 7, 2021
Local Conditions
June 29, 2022, 10:24 am
Mostly sunny
73°F
73°F
2 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 mph WSW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:44 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
5 hours ago
Perdue Foundation Donates $25,000 and 10,000 Pounds of Protein to Eastern Shore of Virginia Food Bank - Shore Daily NewsEastern Shore Food Bank Director Colleen Brennan, Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore CEO Christopher Tar, Perdue Foundation Executive Director Kim Nechay and Keith Clark of the Pe...