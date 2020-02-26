Mary “Louise” Wingfield, 89, wife of the late Dr. Richard Wayne Wingfield and a resident of Keller, VA, passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with her family by her side. Born November 23, 1930 in Smithtown, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry Moon and Martha Kramer Moon.

Louise’s life was fulfilled through her commitment as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and especially through her faith in the Lord. She was a longtime member of Hollies Baptist Church, and as a loyal servant of God and her church, she happily gave her time in any capacity when needed. Louise loved life and enjoyed being surrounded by nature. She adored her family and never missed an opportunity to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss her presence in their lives.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. William R. “Bill” Wingfield and his wife, Janis, and Joseph M. “Joe” Wingfield and his wife, Charlotte, all of Keller; brother, Bill Moon and his wife, Edie, of Martinsville, WV; grandchildren, Lee Wingfield and his wife, Angie, and Autumn Mapp and her husband, John Tay; great-grandchildren, Eric Nottingham and his wife, Kalyn, Taylor Nottingham, and Willow and Allison Wingfield; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Lee “Bob” Wingfield and sister, Christine Maxwell.

A funeral service will be held at the Hollies Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverends David Gouak and Joe McKnight officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollies Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.