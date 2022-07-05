Funeral services for Mrs. Josephine Handy-Snead of Stockton, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Coolspring United Methodist Church, Girdletree, Md. Rev. Frances Fitchett will be the euologist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
