Funeral services for Mrs. Jereline Watson-Richardson of Westover, Md., will be held 3 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home Pocomoke City, MD.