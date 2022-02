Private funeral services for Mrs. Estella T. Robinson, also known as “Essie” of Emporia, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will bein the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.

.