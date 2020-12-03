A private funeral service for Mrs. Emma Davis of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Alice Ann Formyduval
October 21, 2020
Mr. Edgar B. Bradley
November 28, 2017
Terry Ross Landon of Tangier Island
July 13, 2020
Mr. James Wessells Sr.
March 7, 2019
Local Conditions
December 3, 2020, 4:06 pm
Sunny
55°F
55°F
9 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 30%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:01 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
3 hours ago
The Virginia Maryland Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2021 scholarships. Application deadline is February 19, 2021.
Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.
For more information or to apply: https://vmdaec.com/scholarship/ ... See MoreSee Less