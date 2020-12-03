A private funeral service for Mrs. Emma Davis of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.