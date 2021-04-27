A private funeral service for Mrs. Edna Wright of Fruitland, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle Church, Ocean Highway, Pocomoke City, Md. A private viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the church. Pastor Dennis will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Joy Ministries Church Cemetery, Eden, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Sharon Bullock
April 11, 2019
Audrey Schoolfield
October 1, 2019
Mr. John Scott Webb of Franktown
January 2, 2020
Mrs. Mary E. Johnson
August 14, 2019
Local Conditions
April 27, 2021, 12:13 pm
Sunny
72°F
72°F
9 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 35%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:11 am
sunset: 7:50 pm
29 minutes ago
Curious how to remain resilient against natural and man-made hazards on the Eastern Shore? Join us for a 2 day virtual event to learn how YOUR BUSINESS can become more RESILIENT! ... See MoreSee Less