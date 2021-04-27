A private funeral service for Mrs. Edna Wright of Fruitland, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM  at Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle Church, Ocean Highway, Pocomoke City, Md.  A private viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the church.  Pastor Dennis will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Joy Ministries Church Cemetery, Eden, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

