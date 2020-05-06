Private graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy M. Allen, of Lewes, DE, will be conducted Saturday at
11 AM from the Henlopen Memorial Park Cemetery, Milton, DE, with Rev. Jean Ann
Wylie officiating. She will be remembered as the mother of Curtis Dix of Parksley.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be
attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
