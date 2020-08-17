Jeffrey Douglas “Jeff” Coffey, 54, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the home of his cousin and guardian angel, Amy Porter Leighton. Born November 28, 1965 in Salisbury, MD, he was the loving and devoted son of the late Susan Porter Taylor and grandson of the late John and Juanita Porter.

For those who had the great pleasure of experiencing the genuine love, compassion, and loyalty that was Jeff Coffey, they know how incredibly lucky they were. As territory manager for E&C Enterprises, he was committed to his duty to ensure operations ran smoothly in each of his Corner Mart stores throughout the Shore. You could often find Jeff, surrounded by friends and lots of laughter, at the Onancock Elks Lodge, #1766, where he was a longtime member and faithful volunteer. Jeff spent a lot of time camping with friends and family at Tall Pines Campground and always looked forward to “Sunday Fun Days,” especially when his Baltimore Ravens were playing. He enjoyed cooking, working in his flower beds, relaxing on his back deck, and along with being the life of every party, he loved organizing and decorating a good time for all. No matter where Jeff was, he always brought light and love with him, and his presence will, undoubtedly, be greatly missed.

Jeff is survived by his stepfather, Jimmy Taylor of Temperanceville, VA; sister, Jami A. Dizon and husband, Jude “JR,” of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Amy Coffey of Parsonsburg, MD; cousin Amy Porter Leighton and husband, Roland, of Craddockville, VA; uncle, Johnny Porter of Bloxom, VA, step sisters, Ellen Taylor of Greenbackville, VA and Amy Wilson of Pittsville, MD; nieces and nephews, Drew and Ethan Coffey, Zoe Dizon, Kristen Taylor, and Carrie and Justin Wilson; best friend, Steve Kolbush; his furbabies, “Winifred” and “Rabbit;” and countless friends, all of whom adored him as he did them. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by the love of his life and partner of more than 20 years, Eugene Stephen “Gene” Carey; his brother, Jonathan D. Coffey; and his father, Marion Douglas Coffey.

The family invites relatives and friends to join them in celebrating Jeff’s life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Onancock Elks Lodge, (22454 Front St., Accomac).

Jeff’s heart may have failed to keep him here with us, but his legacy of giving can continue should you choose to donate, in his memory, to the Onancock Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 219, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

