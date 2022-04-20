Graveside services for Mr. James Thomas Warrington will be conducted Saturday 1 PM at the Graveside at the First Baptist Church in Mappsville, Family and friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Acccomac. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home.
