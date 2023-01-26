Funeral services for Mr. James Brown, Jr. of Eden, Md., will be held Saturday a 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.