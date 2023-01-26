Funeral services for Mr. James Brown, Jr. of Eden, Md., will be held Saturday a 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Wallace L. Drummond
May 25, 2021
Tamala Douglas
February 7, 2019
Chrissy Lauer of Exmore
September 27, 2021
Shirley Edmonds
November 11, 2021
Local Conditions
January 26, 2023, 10:24 am
Sunny
47°F
47°F
9 mph
real feel: 45°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph W
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 5:19 pm
18 minutes ago
Chamber Chat - Introducing Matt Krogh with Ware InsuranceToday the ESVA Chamber's Executive Director Robert Sabbatini discussed upcoming events for the ESVA Chamber and the ESVA Tourism Commission and introduced Matthew Krogh with Ware Insurance.