Private graveside services for Mr. Bobby Bailey of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM
from the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, with Rev. Herbert Gibbs officiating.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be
attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
