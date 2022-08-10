Funeral services for Miss Bertha A. Crosby of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Elder Raymond Lee officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Arrangements by the
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Miss Bertha C. Crosby
