Funeral services for  Miss Bertha A. Crosby of New Church,  will be conducted  Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Elder Raymond Lee officiating.  Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Arrangements by the
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.

