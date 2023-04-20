Lionel Franklin Horner, 94 , of Accomac, husband of the late Kathleen Lewis Horner, passed away on April 17, 2023 in Chesapeake.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home, Inc..

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.