Kathryn “Kay” Mills Colonna, 88, formerly of Accomac, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Country Meadows

of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was the loving wife of the late William Nock Colonna, Jr. Born on March 16, 1934, in Cape Charles,

Virginia, Kay was the daughter of the late Alison S. and Elizabeth (Hurlock) Mills. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology in

1955 from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. Active in the life of her community, Kay was a member of the Eastern

Shore of Virginia Historical Society, Eastern Shore of Virginia Literacy Council, and the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, and served

several terms as Town Councilwoman of Accomac. She was a member of Drummondtown United Methodist Church- now Dummondtown Community Church in Accomac, where she formerly served on the finance committee and administrative council and was a

member of the Ellen Nock Circle. Kay blessed everyone she met with her elegance, grace, and kindness and will be forever treasured as a

devoted mother and grandmother. Kay is survived by daughter, Dr. Kathryn C. “Katy” Worrilow and her husband, Dr. Charles C. Worrilow of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania; son, William Nock Colonna III and his wife, Melinda S. Colonna of Deal Island, Maryland; sister, Alison M. Duncan of Melbourne Beach Florida; grandchildren, Taylor C. Martin, Meredith L. Colonna, Madeleine E. Colonna, William M. Worrilow, Charles C. Worrilow, Jr.; nieces Jody Hough and her husband, Ken, Jane Harrod and her husband, Dan, Elizabeth Betty and her husband, Scott; nephews,

Steve Warren and his wife, Kit, and Bill Duncan and his wife, Wendy. In addition to her husband and parents, Kay is predeceased by sister,

Joanne M. Warren. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville, PA 18078 (610) 799-3125 FAX – (610) 799-3127 Website: www.heintzelmanfh.com Services: A Pennsylvania funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Jordan United Church of Christ,

1837 Church Road Allentown, Pennsylvania. Family and friends may pay their respects starting from 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the church

parlor. A Virginia funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Drummondtown United Methodist Church

(Drummondtown Community Church), 23457 Drummondtown Road, Accomac, Virginia. Family and friends may pay their respects from

beginning from 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow the service at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, Virginia. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements with assistance from the Williams Funeral

Home and Shore Crematory, Parksley, Virginia. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.heintzelmancares.com .

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Literacy Council, P.O Box 228, Melfa

Virginia 23410 and/or the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society (Shore History) P.O. Box 179, Onancock, Virginia 23417.