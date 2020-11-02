John Joseph Harlow died on May 16, 2020 in Onancock, Virginia. John was born on a hot, sunny day on December 11, 1935 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his parents, John Jerome and Frances Everix Harlow, his four sisters, Jaqueline, Marlene, Margaret, and Mary, as well as by his beloved wife, Mary B. Harlow.

John is survived by his children, Johnny Harlow (Annalisa) Theresa Goller (Cliff), Patrick Harlow (Theresa), as well as Leah Forst, Hank Bowen (Carol), and Lynn Bowen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody Goller, Patrick J. Harlow Jr., Mathew Harlow, Charlie Forst, Jacob Bowen (Ashley), Adam Bowen, Benjamin Gomez, Isaac Gomez, and Brenna Gomez.

John came to the Eastern Shore in 1955 courtesy of the United States Air Force and was stationed at Cape Charles Air Force Station. He was a member of the Cape Charles Town Council, the Cape Charles/Northampton Joint Planning Commission, the Cape Charles Planning Commission, the Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Company, the Cape Charles Volunteer Rescue Squad (as a shock trauma tech), a member of the Knights of Columbus, Past President and Umpire for the Cape Charles Little League at Parron Field, Union Representative for Local 692 at Colonial Stores, Produce Manager at Colonial Stores, Big Star, Be-Lo, and Bayshore Markets in Cape Charles. He was store manager of the Exmore Bayshore Market, and retired after working at Cherrystone Campground. Upon retirement, John pursued, and achieved, his long ambition of learning and teaching the art of Tiffany style stained glass. He was well known for his creativity and generosity in donating pieces of his art to worthy causes. John was a lifetime fan of the Green Bay Packers and a proud owner of one stock in the team. Go Pack!

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Fr. J. Michael Breslin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions no reception will be held afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

