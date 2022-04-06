Funeral service Mr. John D. Mayo of Oak Hall, WBC on Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
