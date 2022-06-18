Jo Ann Small Drummond, 85, of Parksley, VA, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA. Born July 12, 1936 in Tasley, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Small and Marguerite Kilmon Small.

Jo Ann graduated from Onancock High School, class of 1955 and worked as a telephone operator at C&P Telephone Company for many years. A devout Christian woman, Jo Ann was a longtime member of St. James’ Episcopal Church.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was predeceased by her husband, George Edward “Ed” Drummond and their son, Bobby Lee Scott. She is survived by her loving brother and sister, Joseph D. “J.D.” Small, Jr. and Teresa Erdman, both of Onley, VA; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Linda Scholer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jo Ann’s memory may be made to St. James’ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 540, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

