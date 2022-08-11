Jennie Johnson Cody, 68, of Onancock, Virginia, passed away in her home in Texas on August 2, 202 after long battle with cancer. Jennie is preceded in death by her father, James Lee Johnson, and her mother, Mary Mapp Johnson. Jennie is survived by her spouse – Steve Alton Cody; her children and their spouses – Steven Tyler Cody and Heather Nicole Cody, Jennifer Kristin Cody Watson and Christopher Adam Watson; her brother and his wife – James Lee Johnson Jr. and Michelle Anderson Johnson; her sister – Anne Charles Johnson; and her grandchildren – Emma Lou Cody, Brinley Paige Cody, Ashlin Claire Cody, Heath Allen Cody, Cole Anthony Watson, and Kit Alexander Watson. Jennie was born in Nassawadox, Virginia, to James Lee Johnson and Mary Mapp Johnson on April 3, 1955. She attended Onancock School and later Broadwater Academy. She married Steve Alton Cody on January 31, 1976, in Onley, Virginia. There is no doubt that Jennie was “Shore” born. She spent most of her life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and her love and adoration for it were evident. Whether it was dedicating her time at Broadwater, hosting a class pool party, preparing a five-star meal before prom, or volunteering for an event in the community, Jennie never stopped. She had a way of devoting her time to others. Early on, Jennie had a passion for retail. She pursued her passion and acquired experience in retail, namely at Glick’s at Four Corners, before opening her own store in 2011, Marker 29 Design. When both of her children moved away after college, this helped her “keep going.” In 2018, she sold it and left the Eastern Shore to be closer to her children. She and Steve moved to Texas near their son, Tyler, and his family.

This allowed her to spend more time with her kids and grandkids, which she loved most. Jennie’s family will celebrate her life on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Market Street Methodist Church in Onancock at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow immediately after the ceremony.