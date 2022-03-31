Funeral services for Mr. George Johnson, Sr. of Philadelphia, PA will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
