Funeral services for Ella Mae Smullin of Bloxom will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Monday afternoon at 3, with Pastor Sam Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of monetary contributions, please honor her passion for gardening and love of flowers by planting something beautiful in her memory.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.