Private graveside services for Mr. Edward L. Savage, also known as “Bally” of East Orange, NJ, formerly of the Shore,will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

.