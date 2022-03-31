Funeral services for Donald Hitchen, Sr. of Laurel, DE will be held on Friday at 1 PM at United Deliverance Bible Center, Laurel, DE. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Matthews First Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurel, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
