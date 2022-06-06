Funeral services for Cynthia Drummond Blake of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.