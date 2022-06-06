Funeral services for Cynthia Drummond Blake of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Dixie Lee Martin of Saxis
August 27, 2019
Karen Vanessa Savage
February 7, 2018
William “Boo” Andrews
March 1, 2018
Rena Pinkett
May 20, 2022
Local Conditions
June 6, 2022, 7:36 pm
Sunny
73°F
73°F
7 mph
real feel: 70°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 42%
wind speed: 7 mph ESE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:21 pm
6 hours ago
Click here for today’s replay of Shore Talk with The North Street Playhouse, Inc.! ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - Barefoot in the ParkToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Terry Bliss and Tom Nolan with the North Street Playhouse to discuss their upcoming performance of Barefoot in the Park.