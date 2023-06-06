Clement Melvin Pruitt, 79, of Cape Charles, VA, died Monday, June 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Sterling Pruitt and James Allen Pruitt and his brother, James Allen Pruitt, Jr. Clem is survived by his wife, Sue Stevenson Pruitt; his daughters, Martha Pruitt Holdsworth (Walt) and Penney Pruitt Holland (Jeff); his grandchildren, Hayes Holdsworth, Reid Holdsworth (Davianna), Payton Holdsworth, Logan Holland (Abby) and Ben Holland; and one great grandchild, Tucker Holland.

Clem was a graduate of Cape Charles High School. After high school he was drafted by the New York Mets in 1961. Upon returning to the Eastern Shore he was employed by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. His 44-year employment there culminated in his role as the Chief of Police for the CBBT. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He was a long-time councilman for the town of Cape Charles, where he also served as mayor. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and he served on the Cape Charles Cemetery Board. Clem’s focus was on faith, family, fellowship, and all things Eastern Shore. He had a special love for fishing, golfing, duck hunting and the Washington Redskins.

He was proud to be called Chief, but his proudest title was Poppy. He will be missed by family, friends and the Eastern Shore Community.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00AM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverends Elizabeth Lutz and Jeff Conrow officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Cape Charles, VA 23310, Riverside Hospice Eastern Shore, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418, or Randy Custis Memorial Fund, PO Box 243, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

