Funeral services for Charles Williams of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Fleming Road, Horntown, VA. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
