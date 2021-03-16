On the last of a Bayside flood tide, Carroll Lee Marshall, 80, of Sanford, VA, went to meet his maker on March 14, 2021. Carroll Lee was born on May 8, 1940 in Saxis, VA, to parents Lorraine Ewell Marshall and Carroll Wesley Marshall. A graduate of Atlantic High School and Ferrum College, Carroll Lee worked various jobs prior to a long and distinguished career at Holly Farms Poultry in Temperanceville.

Carroll Lee retired from Holly Farms Poultry at an early age, turning his devotion to his true labor of love, carving working decoys in the style of Miles Hancock. Most days he could be found in his little carving shop working on his next creation. Many Eastern Shore organizations have been the beneficiary of his kindness and donations throughout the years. His legacy will live on in the numerous carvers and artists that he collaborated with in such a true Eastern Shore art form.

Carroll Lee was very active in the March of Dimes, various local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, an active member of the Chincoteague Island Decoy Carvers Association, the Saxis Island Museum, the Temperanceville Masonic Lodge, Nassawango Country Club, Accomack County Little League, and numerous other organizations. His pastimes included fishing, hunting, golf, coaching, and later in life “solving the world’s problems” with the many friends that stopped by his shop on a daily basis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marlene White Marshall; a son and daughter in law, C.L. and Cheryl Marshall; two grandsons Hunter and Parker Marshall; and two grand dogs, Bailey and Finley. His remaining brother and sister-in-law, Danny and June Marshall, reside in Chincoteague. Carroll Lee was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Freddy and Guy Marshall.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Creek Point in Saxis, VA. After a brief service, the celebration will continue at the Saxis Fire House. Food and refreshments will be provided. Per his wishes, casual attire is requested, camouflage preferred.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saxis Island Museum, 20101 Saxis Road, Saxis, VA 23427.

Arrangements are by Thornton funeral home in Parksley. To sign the guestbook online, visit www.Thorntonfuneralhome.net.

