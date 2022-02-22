Barbara Ann McCormick McNally, 88, of Exmore, wife of the late Francis “Frank” McNally and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away February 13, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Barbara was born July 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late William McCormick, Jr. and Mary Zachweija McCormick. She was raised in Beverly, NJ and graduated from Burlington High School. Following in the footsteps of her father, Barbara joined the United States Marine Corp. She was a very proud Marine Corp. Veteran. Barbara was a strong, active, and independent woman that continued loving and living life right up until the end. Her passion for the arts led her to become a local artist, known for her beautiful watercolor paintings. She started playing piano as a little girl and was an avid reader. She was a Faithful “Days of Our Lives” fan. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved her church family.

Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children; son, Tom Perkins and wife Janice of Exmore; daughter, Karen Nelson and husband Don of Salisbury, MD; son, Steve Perkins and wife Star of Exmore; daughter Kelly Perkins of Exmore; grandchildren, Sarah and Adam Belote, Donny and Michael Nelson, Caitlyn Rowley and husband Ed., Tonya Littleton and husband Brian, Dana Pham and husband Donny, Stephen Perkins Jr. And wife Amanda, Natasha Marshall and husband Mike. She also has numerous great grandchildren. Barbara also leaves behind her younger set of twin siblings Bill McCormick and wife Angel of Delaware and Mary Wildow and husband Carl of Ohio. And last but not least, her favorite Fur baby, her dog, Littleman.

Barbara was predeceased by her son, Michael Perkins and her twin brother, John McCormick.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 24th at 11am at the St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will follow at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church, P. O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

