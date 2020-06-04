Aron Price, Jr., son of the late Aron Price, Sr. and Letha Mae Price, was born on October 27, 1952 in Milford, Delaware. He departed this life on May 29, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, Delaware. He was sixty-seven years old.

Aron was educated in the Cape Henlopen School District in Lewes, Delaware. Upon his graduation in 1971, he attended Delaware State College, now Delaware State University, in Dover, Delaware. In later years, he joined the United States Army and then transferred to the Army National Guard, where he served his country proudly. Aron was employed by Perdue Farms, now Cobb-Vantress, Inc. for over twenty years, as well as O. E. Newton in Bridgeville, Delaware for many years.

Aron, affectionately known as “Dog,” loved hanging out with his family and friends. He loved fishing, being near the water, and cooking out. He was a member of Self-Expressions Auto Club, which reflected his love for his 1987 Chevy Corvette and his 1962 Nova.

Aron was a member of First Congregational Church in Milton, Delaware. He was always ready to assist at church in any capacity, including maintenance, dinner sales, and anything else that he was asked to do.

Aron loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. “Dog” got along with everyone. He would travel the East Coast and it seemed like he knew everyone and everyone knew him; no one was a stranger. Whenever Aron talked to you, he was full of spirit.

In addition to his parents, Aron was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Price Massey; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Mae Pettyjohn Allen.

Aron is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Estheleta Price; three children, Anthony Price (Jamie) of Seaford, DE, Stephanie Price Williams (Larmarion) of Allendale, SC, and Andre Beckett of Millsboro, DE; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Charles Cave, Sr. (Mary) of Georgetown, DE, Sammie Price, Sr. (Wanda) of Milton, DE, Teddy Price (Gwen), and Alfonzo Price, both of Georgetown, DE; two sisters, Janie Price of Georgetown, DE and Kymisha Price of Milton, DE; four brothers-in-law, Wayne Massey of NC, John Pettyjohn (Janice) of Milford, DE, Curtis Dix (Joyce) of Parksley, VA, and Willard Allen, Jr. (Geraldine) of Milton, DE; one sister-in-law, Patsy Kellam of Milford, DE; two aunts, Emma Dukes of Milton, DE and Minnie Brooks of Salisbury, MD; two uncles, Angus Price, Sr. and Jerry Price (Viola), both of Salisbury, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

