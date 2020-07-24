Funeral services for Alice Bivens of Fruitland, MD will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private viewing will be held from 10 AM until noon at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Elsie Chambers Jones
August 20, 2018
Joan White Martin of Parksley
June 17, 2020
Richard Roberts
July 23, 2018
Sadie Fisher
September 19, 2018
Local Conditions
July 24, 2020, 9:04 pm
Mostly sunny
82°F
82°F
2 mph
real feel: 92°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 2 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 am
sunset: 8:18 pm
12 hours ago
Pocomoke City Boat Docking Contest cancelled for 2021 - Shore Daily NewsAccording to an article on WBOC.com, organizers of the 2020 Pocomoke Boat Docking announced Wednesday that this year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been slated...