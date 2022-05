Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team played Sussex Tech from Delaware on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 10 to 6. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss. Hintz struck out 8 batters but gave up 10 runs. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz, Kylie Killmon, and Desiree LeCates with 2 hits apiece. LeCates also drove in three runners. The Lady Warriors fall to 8-5 on the season.

