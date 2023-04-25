Megan Ames photo.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 16 to 3. The Lady Vikings improved to 8-6 on the season.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 13 hits in the game. The Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland who went 3-3 a home run and 4 rbi’s. Chloe Hall went 2-3 with a home run with 2 rbi’s. Ramsey Revelle and Carly Clayton each had 2 hits in the game. Also collecting hits in the game were Kasey Ford, Molly Brown, Elana Hickman, and Sophia Gallivan.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 13 batters, notching her 100th strikeout of the season early in the game.

Revelle. Megan Ames photo.

The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Vikings won the game by a score of 10 to 4. The Vikings improved to 4-9 on the season.

Offensively, the Vikings had 9 hits in the game. The Vikings were led by Logan Hickman and Brock Leland who each had 2 hits apiece. Leland had a double in the game with his two hits. Also collecting hits for the Vikings were Kolby Evans, Quinn Ames, Rufus Abbott, Will Petka, and Carson Savage.

Rufus Abbot with Coach Stiles. Megan Ames photo.

Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the win, pitching 3 innings giving up no runs on no hits while striking out 4 batters. Also pitching in the game were Cohen Kellam and Kolby Evans.

The Vikings will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.