Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Mardela on Tuesday 13 to 1.  The Firebirds only had 1 hit in the game.  Offensively, Carson Lucy had 1 hit in the game.  Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss.  Barnes only lasted 2 innings while giving up 5 runs on 1 hit and 4 strike outs.

The Firebirds fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Holly Grove.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday.  The Vikings lost the game by a score of 30 to 3.  The Vikings got only 2 hits in the game, one each from Derek Boyle and Rufus Abbot. Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the lost for the Vikings.  Ames only pitched 1 inning and gave up 6 runs on 1 hit.

The Vikings fall to 0-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they host Atlantic Shores Christian.

Softball 

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fell to Stephen Decatur 7 to 5.  The Lady Firebirds had 6 hits in the game.  Hannah Parks and Logan Stapleton each had 2 hits in the game.  Stapleton had 3 rbi’s with her 2 hits.  Brianna Montross and Bella Williams each had a hit in the game.  Jayda Tull got the start on the mound.  Tull lasted only 2 innings before getting relieved by Sydney Jester.  Tull gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while Jester went 5 innings, giving up 5 runs on 9 hits and striking out 4 batters.

The Lady Firebirds fall to 5-1 on the season and will be in action again on April 11th as they travel to Bruton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Greenbrier Christian Academy on Tuesday by a score of 9-0.  The Lady Vikings had only 1 hit in the game courtesy of Ramsey Revelle.  Revelle got the start on the mound and lost for the Lady Vikings.  Revelle pitched 6 innings giving up 9 runs on 17 hits while striking out batters.

The Lady Vikings fall to 2-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Atlantic Shores.