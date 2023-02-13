Three Northampton wrestlers took home first place in their weight class at Saturday’s 2023 VHSL Class 1 Region A Championship.

Isreal Birch went 3-0 and placed 1st in the 120 pound weight class. Birch had two pins. Tanner Feltes went 3-0 and placed 1st in the 165lb class, with 2 first period pins.Devon Johnson went 3-0 and placed 1st in the 285 weight class, with 2 pins.

126lb Reegan McGee went 2-1 and placed 2nd and had one pin.

132lb Robert Hein went 2-1 and placed 3rd and had one pin.

138lb Andrew Daggins went 2-1 and placed 2nd and had one pin.

150lb James Applegate went 3-1 and placed 3rd and had 3 pins.

157lb Christian Douglas went 1-3 with one pin.

175lb Rogelio Garcia went 2-2 and placed 4th with one pin.

190lb Jerry Sturgis went 3-1 and placed 3rd with 2 pins.

215lb Gibson Hubbard went 3-1 and placed 3rd with 2 pins.

9 of 11 Northampton wrestlers qualified to wrestle in the state tournament next weekend in Salem, Va.

The Northampton wrestling team finished as the Regional runnerup, behind Mathews.