Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies won the game in 5 innings by a score of 11 to 0. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and win. McComb pitched 5 innings giving up 2 hits while striking out 8. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson with 2 home runs and 2 walks. Jackson had rbi’s with her two hits. Sara Godwin, Alex McComb and Caity Kerchner each had 2 hits. Broadwater was led by Taylor Leland and Ramsey Revell with 1 hit a piece. Revell took the loss on the mound while giving up 11 runs on 13 hits while walking 2 with 8 strikeouts. The Lady Ponies moved to 3-0 on the season and the Lady Vikings fell to 0-2.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play the Broadwater Vikings on Tuesday. The Ponies defeated the Vikings by a score of 14 to 12. Wyatt Revell got the start and win on the mound for the Ponies. Revell pitched 5 2/3 innings while walking 1 and striking out 6 batters. Revell also led the Ponies offensively, scoring 3 runs, with 2 rbi’s while going a perfect 3-3 at the plate. The Ponies moved to 1-2 on the season and the Vikings fell to 0-2.

