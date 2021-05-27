The Nandua Boys soccer team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 11 to 3.

The win moves the Warriors to 8-0 on the season. The Arcadia Firebirds moved to 5-3 on the season. Both teams will have to wait to see where they will be seeded in the regional tournament as the regional tournament will begin on June 10th.

Goals scored by the Warriors were Son Joseph with 6 goals, Odin Bolster with 3 goals, Jeffrey Joseph with 1 goal, and 1 goal by Sebastian Bonilla.

The Nandua Girls soccer team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 3 to 1.

The win moved the Lady Warriors to 2-2-1 on the season. The Lady Firebirds moved to 0-4-1. Both teams will have to wait to see where they will be seeded in the regional tournament as the regional tournament will begin on June 10th.

