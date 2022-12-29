Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors played Crisfield on Wednesday at Washington High School in the Holiday Tournament. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 59 to 14. The Lady Warriors will be in action again Thursday as they will take on Snow Hill at 12pm.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Snow Hill on Wednesday at Washington High School in the Holiday Tournament. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 62 to 35. The Lady Firebirds will play Washington again this morning at 10:30 AM.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fell against Washington on Wednesday at the Holiday Tournament. They return to action Thursday as they will play Crisfield at 1:30pm.