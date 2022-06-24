1A Softball All-State Team

1st Team All-State

Emma Jackson-Outfield (Chincoteague)

2nd Team All-State

Allie Bell-Catcher (Chincoteague) 

1A Boys Soccer All-State Team

1st Team All-State

Thomas Dix-Midfield (Northampton)

Kelvin Maldonado-Defender (Northampton)

2nd Team All-State 

Diego Montalvo-Forward (Northampton) 

1A Girls Soccer All-State Team

2nd Team All-State 

Rylan Jones-Midfield (Northampton) 

2A Boys Soccer All-State Team

1st Team All-State

Odin Bolster-Forward (Nandua)

Leo Bonilla-Midfield (Nandua)

Roberto Rodriguez-Defender (Nandua)

2nd Team All-State

Noah Montalvo-Defender (Nandua)2A Baseball All-State Team

2nd Team All-State  

Brandon Adamos-Catcher (Nandua) 

.