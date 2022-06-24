1A Softball All-State Team
1st Team All-State
Emma Jackson-Outfield (Chincoteague)
2nd Team All-State
Allie Bell-Catcher (Chincoteague)
1A Boys Soccer All-State Team
1st Team All-State
Thomas Dix-Midfield (Northampton)
Kelvin Maldonado-Defender (Northampton)
2nd Team All-State
Diego Montalvo-Forward (Northampton)
1A Girls Soccer All-State Team
2nd Team All-State
Rylan Jones-Midfield (Northampton)
2A Boys Soccer All-State Team
1st Team All-State
Odin Bolster-Forward (Nandua)
Leo Bonilla-Midfield (Nandua)
Roberto Rodriguez-Defender (Nandua)
2nd Team All-State
Noah Montalvo-Defender (Nandua)2A Baseball All-State Team
2nd Team All-State
Brandon Adamos-Catcher (Nandua)
.