Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown in his surprising return to the starting lineup for Boston College, and the Eagles halted a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in its annual red bandana game.

Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 junior who injured his throwing hand in Week 2, was thought to be lost for the season after surgery. He completed just 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards, but gave the Eagles (5-4, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a spark after the offense sputtered in his absence by recovering a fumble on their first drive and scoring the TD.

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister left with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. He threw just one incomplete pass before the injury.

Backup Knox Kadum completed 7 of 16 for 73 yards for the Hokies (4-5, 2-3). Malachi Thomas rushed for 70 yards.

Jurkovec scrambled for 11 yards on the Eagles’ third offensive play, taking a hard hit that sent him sprawling to the ground. He completed his initial pass before getting picked off on his next.

But, in an interesting turn, Virginia Tech fumbled on the return and Jurkovec recovered it, with the Eagles gaining 22 yards on the possession change when they got the ball back at the Hokies’ 13.

Two plays later, Jurkovec scampered around the left side for an 8-yard TD that moved BC ahead 7-0.

