The Nandua Warriors, who were the 11th seed, traveled to take on the 6th seed King William Cavaliers in the 1st round of region 2A volleyball. The Warriors lost in 3 straight sets. With the loss, the Warriors season comes to an end.

The Arcadia Firebirds, who were the 12th seed, traveled to take on the 5th seed Amelia in the 1st round of region 2A volleyball. The Firebirds lost 3-2. With the loss, the Firebirds season comes to an end.

Tuesday

Region 1A Quarter-Finals

Lancaster at Northampton 6pm