The team of Family won the 2022 Co-Ed Softball League Tournament for Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department. In the double elimination format, the Family team had to defeat perennial and regular season champion, Davis Heating & Cooling, and then the young and coming team of 757 in the finals. 757 got to the finals by defeating Neon and then Davis Heating & Cooling.
Congratulations to all and looking forward to an even better season next year.
Regular Season Standings: Davis Heating & Cooling 10-2
Family 10-2
Neon 6-6
757 5-7
Vipers 3-9
.