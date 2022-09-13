The team of Family won the 2022 Co-Ed Softball League Tournament for Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department. In the double elimination format, the Family team had to defeat perennial and regular season champion, Davis Heating & Cooling, and then the young and coming team of 757 in the finals. 757 got to the finals by defeating Neon and then Davis Heating & Cooling.

Congratulations to all and looking forward to an even better season next year.

 

Regular Season Standings:      Davis Heating & Cooling                10-2

                                                     Family                                               10-2

                                                     Neon                                                   6-6

                                                     757                                                      5-7

                                                     Vipers                                                 3-9

.