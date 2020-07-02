Forty youth enjoyed a week of fun activities at the annual Summer Junior Camp held at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club recently. Campers received golf instruction from teaching pro Jay Williams and tennis lessons from Mike Varricchio in addition to a free swim each day. A second sports camp will be held from Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls ages 4 and up. Campers are grouped by age. The price is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. To register, call 787-1525 or email khaley@esycc.com for a copy of the medical consent form and waiver. Forms are also available online at https://www.esycc.com/ eventscalendar .

